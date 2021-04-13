America, the beautiful. Rich in traditions and history. Abundant in freedom. Loved by her children of deep faith and readiness to defend.
America, a mother who has always welcomed nations into her home. She accepts them for who they are, not recognizing race, color, or creed. She protects her children from harm. She feeds them, clothes them, educates them, and cares for them when ill. This is the America we know and love.
Today America cries. A battle within rages.
Unprotected, she has lost her Constitutional right to shelter her children from the deceitful Progressives who now dictate to her children with fearful lies, broken promises, division, and lawlessness.
America cries as she witnesses the economic hardships of her children. She cries as her children hunger, loose their place of security and rest, their homes. America cries as her children cannot worship without chastisement. She cries as her children are deprived of the knowledge of their nation's history. Immoral forces who are above the law are turning America into pure darkness and desperation. She cries for her children who can no longer speak freely.
It is time America's children embrace their Constitutional rights, put them into action, and defend their rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
The wall surrounding our Capitol must be destroyed.
Harmful Progressive leadership must be removed.
Caroleann Jordan
Avon Park