COP27-Egypt Activist

Egypt’s leading pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah speaks during a conference at the American University in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 22, 2014.

 NARIMAN EL-MOFTY/AP FILE PHOTO

CAIRO — Amnesty International’s head on Sunday warned that the proceedings of COP27 in Egypt could be stained by the death of the country’s leading rights activist from a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days.

Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard said Egypt had no more than 72 hours to save the life of jailed dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah, who is also a U.K. citizen.

Recommended for you