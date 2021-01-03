This home is located at 3100 White Oak Road in Lorida. It is priced at $99,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Calling on bass fishermen and women! If you like to fish or are just looking for a weekend getaway or home for the winter, this cute and charming mobile home may be just what you are looking for. There is not any HOA fees and you own the land. In addition you have deed lake access to Lake Istokpoga, a world class, bass fishing, 27,000-acre lake. This is true Old Florida Southern Lifestyle.
The mobile home is neat, clean and move-in ready. It is located across the street from Trails End Fish Camp – a short walk and has a boat ramp for a quick launch into the lake (small fee charged). A canal with lake access is a few houses to the east where you are a quick paddle directly into the lake.
The home has a lot of new features and updates. The flooring in the main living areas and kitchen is new with new subflooring. The open floor plan combines the living room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has new cabinets and counters along with newer appliances.
The floor plan is split with a master bedroom with half-bath (toilet and sink). A shower could be added. There is a guest bedroom and a new shower and vanity in the hall bathroom.
You will enjoy the large screened porch. Plenty of storage is available in the 20-by-12-foot workshop/shed. This is a room complete for storage or can be used as a guest cottage for sleeping. Park your boat and truck in the double carport.
This home is situated on approximately 1/2-acre on a large corner lot. The home is turn-key and comes fully furnished and equipped. What you see is what you get ... right down to the kayak. Start creating great memories and catch that trophy bass on Lake Istokpoga.
For information or to schedule a showing, call Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.