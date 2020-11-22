In 2008, I told my family, before I retired in 2030, my electric car would drive me to work. I would sit in the back seat, reading the morning newspaper, as the car carried me to work. I would charge my car at night through solar panels on my home’s roof and have no fuel costs.
They all looked at me like I had lost it.
In 2008, I added, in 2030, electric trucks would roam the highway without drivers, delivering cargo all over America.
I am not sure what was more frightening – the concept of driverless trucks going 70 miles per hour on the interstate or the old man having lost his mind.
Now many others can see the same vision. The transportation revolution is here.
Just when I thought I could predict the future – a new transportation for the next generation is here that I did not see coming.
The new transportation technology is the hyperloop. The change in transportation will be even more revolutionary than self-driving electric cars. Time to sell Tesla stock?
Think of hyperloop this way. A gigantic egg shooting down a tunnel traveling 760 mph. Faster than a speeding plane, more powerful than a locomotive, it’s hyperloop.
What in the world do we need hyperloop for? Who in the world would want to sit in a large egg, enclosed in a tunnel, going 760 mph?
With hyperloop, in 30 minutes, you could do a daily commute to work in Miami or Jacksonville from central Florida. How will hyperloop transportation change where we want to have our home versus where we work?
With hyperloop, you could leave Orlando at four in the afternoon, be in New York City for dinner, see a Broadway show and be back home by midnight. The greatest entertainment anywhere in the country will be within easy reach – no matter where you live.
With hyperloop. freight unloaded from the Port of Los Angeles could be in Orlando in four hours. Freight costs will drop, dramatically reducing prices of most goods. Food will be fresher in the grocery store.
Will we need the large distribution centers all over central Florida to maintain inventory once inventory can be shipped from almost anywhere in the United States to anywhere else in the United States in four hours?
Will the hyperloop destroy Amazon’s unique competitive advantage with its own expensive trucking and distribution centers that guarantee fast delivery? Time to sell Amazon stock?
In two hours, from central Florida, you could be back home in Detroit visiting your sick aunt. You could be back to work easily the next day. What excuse will you then have to create – in order to not visit your family up north?
Cousin Jerry and his family of seven can get on the hyperloop from Buffalo, New York, and visit you in Florida in under two hours. Think how many extra times cousin Jerry will want to stay with you.
Will you want to ride a plane when you can go twice as fast to your destination in a hyperloop? What will happen to all the money we have invested in airport infrastructure?
Hyperloop technology is just being launched. Richard Branson’s Virgin Hyperloop raised $400 million to build a functioning test hyperloop. The first passengers successfully road the Virgin Hyperloop in November 2020.
It’s still a test hyperloop tube and won’t be ready for commercial roll out perhaps until 2030 – just in time to crush my prediction about self-driving and all-electric being the future of transportation.
While we hyperventilated about the recent elections, many of us forgot what an incredible place we live in – America. Our can-do spirit and will to create a better tomorrow transcend any politics.
An amazing future is just down the road. What a great time to be alive.
Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .