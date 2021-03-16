Last Thursday, the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency held a public open house for Sebring residents to share information on their newest plan. The Sebring CRA was hoping to inform the community about their waterfront design project as well as receive community input on the project.
As someone who enjoys being on top of the actions and business of the local government, it is only fair to state that I appreciate this openness from the agency. They are doing the right thing by opening up the discussion to the public and hopefully other pieces of the local government follow suit. However, as for the plan itself, even I have some concerns that I was unable to share at the meeting.
While it is an ambitious project for the Sebring CRA to take on, and we need ambition to keep our community growing, I cannot help but have concern that the plan being developed is not going to be sustainable for a long-term project.
Ideas being thrown around by the Sebring CRA include a water park, a market area, and place for water sports. It sounds great at face value, but how can the City of Sebring maintain these?
Take the existing park next to the Jack Stroup Civic Center as an example. The area around it is very run down, a common place for criminal activities, and does not attract sufficient people to the downtown area. Families are simply too scared of taking their kids there because of the conditions of the park and the lack of families is why the park does not receive adequate attention, creating a cycle of neglect. I have heard from worried parents that they have found all sorts of drug paraphernalia and had multiple encounters with suspicious figures.
Another worry comes at the rumors of a complete redevelopment of the lakeside area at the expense of the currently standing buildings. This includes the buildings being occupied by the Historical Society, the library, and the Jack Stroup Civic Center. These buildings could certainly use some remodeling projects in order to brighten the image around the area, but nothing more should be done to them.
Another Nan-Ces-O-Wee-type situation is not what needs to happen in that lakefront area.
Rather than look at the waterfront area, I would like the Sebring CRA to start at the City Circle and make their way outwards. They were currently awaiting three proposals on three separate locations on the spoke streets, which included the former site of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee building. For me, these have to take priority. These renovated buildings can attract local businesses to open in them, bringing more foot traffic, then increasing the demand for projects like the waterfront splash pad. All of this could be done while taking advantage of the historical background of the downtown buildings and without harming the history that is held so dearly in this city.
If you have your own opinions on the matter, positive or negative, share them with the city government. You can stop by their offices, write them letters, attend their meetings, or email them. Sebring CRA Chairman David Leidel has even set up an online survey to record the public opinion. Your opinion can matter as long as it is not just limited to your mind.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.