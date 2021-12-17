I was in my motel room at the end of the first day attending a two-day conference at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and my cell phone buzzed. The name displayed was a friend, Patty Wagstaff. I had not chatted with her for some time and she had some urgency in her voice. She was trying to get in contact with former NASA astronaut Story Musgrave. She tried his email and phone, and there was no response and she asked if I had any better contact information. I did not have anything different than she had.
The issue was that Story was being inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame and the press release of the announcement was going out the next day. They thought it would be good to contact him first before the press release. They had been trying to contact him for some time with no results. So, Patty (fellow inductee) and I kept calling on the phone and sending emails. I eventually made contact with Story later that night to give him the good news.
The whole situation brought back into perspective how special Story is. It was a Saturday morning and he was leaning over, drilling holes in his AirCam kit being built with my high school aviation class students. We connected with Story when he was a speaker at one of our EAA Chapter 1240 fundraising dinners supporting our youth aviation efforts.
After Story found out more about our high school aviation program he was interested in building an AirCam. It was a natural step to have him build it with our students. Living in nearby Kissimmee, Sebring was not too far to come and work with our students when he wasn’t traveling around the globe continuing his many varied interests.
In my years in aviation, like many of us have experienced, you meet all sorts of interesting people, some famous, others not. A common denominator is their passion for aviation. Story is one of the most unique individuals I have ever met and have the privilege of calling him a friend. He is the one who led the team to repair the Hubble telescope and has flown in every NASA Space Shuttle. A man who never finished high school, went into the military, completed his GED, and went on to become a brain surgeon, holds advanced degrees in engineering, accomplished artist, and not to mention a NASA astronaut.
So, here we are working on the front part of the AirCam fuselage. I like to bust Story’s chops once in a while, and I asked him if what he was doing couldn’t be more complicated than fixing the Hubble.
He looked up and got really serious and said, “It’s the same thing. We have the tools, the team, know the procedures, it’s the same thing!” So, I said if you can build an AirCam you can fix the Hubble? His response, “Yep!”
It took some time to get it all done, but our students finished the build. The journey was amazing to see, the interaction of Story and the students. We all became very close and felt a sense of purpose and excitement as we all realized this build project was something special. Our high school program has worked on other aircraft projects before Story’s AirCam and we are in the process of building another AirCam with an EAA Chapter 1240 member and a Zenith 750 STOL kit, but Story’s build was special.
Our students worked with a man who is the prime example of not letting life’s challenges prevent you from literally reaching for the stars. There are many ways for us in the aviation community to reach out and help the next generation experience what we know as the magic of flight. High school programs are becoming more common as AOPA and EAA have developed programs and curriculums to be integrated into schools and youth programs. It can be as simple as offering a ride in your plane to that kid at the airport who is hanging around wide eyed watching planes come and go.
I was flying EAA Young Eagles at one of our EAA Chapter 1240’s pancake breakfast. My next Young Eagle passenger was a high school USAF JROTC student. He knew all the types of aircraft, performance and everything else about aviation; he was a non-stop chatterbox of enthusiasm. The ongoing dialog continued on the taxi out to the run-up area and the run-up. After the take-off roll and climbing to 2,500 feet, there was dead silence. I knew the headsets were working and I wondered if he was scared or about to blow his breakfast all over the panel. I was considering how fast I could get back on the ground.
I asked him if he was alright. He turned away from the window with the biggest grin I have ever seen and said, “This is the best day of my life!”. It doesn’t get much better than that. I could have stayed up there with him all morning, but there were others to fly.
Yes, there will be others to fly, and what can you do to help that happen. There is a kid out there waiting.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.