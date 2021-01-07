The 2020 election violated the United States Constitution. If the Supreme Court does not support the Constitution, then we the people must remove them. The Jewish lives and people are God’s chosen people. Our Constitution, which our laws are based on, states this fact. Black, white, red, regardless of color are all created equal under our Constitution. No one race supersedes this rule of our laws.
The post election was not lawful under our electoral process. Different states violated our Constitution. The Democrats did not win under our electoral process. They violated all the laws of our Constitution.
The attempt by global powers to change our elector laws, to take control of our nation, will not stand. We should declare war on Communist China and free the Chinese people.
The takeover by force by the Japanese in World War II only to let the Communist to take control of the Chinese after World War II, a huge mistake by the American government. That happened in 1949, I was there in the Chinese Civil War 1947-1949. I was a child Marine. We the American taxpayers, by the advice of corrupt American business, used our tax dollars to rebuild China to a superpower. Our American businesses are still using our tax dollars to enslave the American working class. Our elected officials misused the power to lead as our servants starting in 1945, after WWII. They have all been guilty of high treason using the American tax system to further their own wealth.
Nothing has changed since 1945. Our American tax system rebuilt the entire world. The latest attempt to control the world economy by the Chinese Communist party, using manmade chemical warfare, has caused the death of millions of people worldwide, including millions of American citizens. The American businesses have seen a danger to their golden goose to make millions of dollars. They care nothing about the freedom of the American people.
They are blocking the use of force against the Chinese Communist party. We the people must take control of our servants, our elected officials. Take a look in the news media at the huge buildup of cities, military tanks and missiles in China today ... all built up with your tax dollars. This has happened worldwide – the abuse of our tax system by our servants, our elected officials. We must declare war against Communist China. So should the world.
Billie Jewett
Sebring