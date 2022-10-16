For the first time since Hurricane Ian roared through, the sky threatened rain. I stepped outside to survey the remaining storm cleanup we had commenced and heard a little bird. Scanning the trees, I saw my bird of paradise, the focus of a weary traveler. A yellow-throated warbler was hungrily dipping its bill deep into the weeping blooms. Too far up to know for sure, whether it was enjoying the sweet streaming nectar or the ants congregating on the weeping flowers, I was delighted to know my yard was offering respite to this flighty beauty.

These tiny warblers have a body mass of less than a handful of coins yet follow seasonal routes varying from hundreds to tens of thousands of miles every year. When you consider their preferred diet of insects, migration ensures a steady supply of food. Traveling along the coastlines, they may hug the land or utilize sea breezes to decrease effort. Can you imagine the fight for survival many species recently endured while the hurricane made its way across Florida and up the Atlantic coast?

Did You Know?

Yellow-throated warblers are one of our early migrants, arriving ahead of the other “snowbirds.”