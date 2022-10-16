For the first time since Hurricane Ian roared through, the sky threatened rain. I stepped outside to survey the remaining storm cleanup we had commenced and heard a little bird. Scanning the trees, I saw my bird of paradise, the focus of a weary traveler. A yellow-throated warbler was hungrily dipping its bill deep into the weeping blooms. Too far up to know for sure, whether it was enjoying the sweet streaming nectar or the ants congregating on the weeping flowers, I was delighted to know my yard was offering respite to this flighty beauty.
These tiny warblers have a body mass of less than a handful of coins yet follow seasonal routes varying from hundreds to tens of thousands of miles every year. When you consider their preferred diet of insects, migration ensures a steady supply of food. Traveling along the coastlines, they may hug the land or utilize sea breezes to decrease effort. Can you imagine the fight for survival many species recently endured while the hurricane made its way across Florida and up the Atlantic coast?
As these birds brave the open waters from the tropics to Florida or fly along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico to the Yucatan Peninsula, they face all types of dangers. Predators, starvation and human activities all make survival a challenge. Many do not survive the journey.
Development changes the landscape as birds arrive year to year and large-scale land clearing eliminates forests previously relied on for food and shelter upon arrival. Fat stores only last so long and in areas where high rises line migration routes, exhausted birds may mistakenly fly into reflective windows before they can reach their next meal. There are many coastal spots renowned for migratory birds passing through on an annual basis.
To the delight of those who fancy these flying wonders, birds dip down to rest and feed along the journey in what is known as “fall out.” For enthusiasts excited about the chance to catch a glimpse of rare birds or an uncommonly observed species, a large mass of exhausted birds equals a momentous day of birding.
Warblers are insect eaters, so it’s not likely you’ll lure them to your backyard feeders with bird seed, though I personally see yellow-throated warblers partaking of my suet block on a regular basis during the winter season.
Look for these brightly colored beauties in areas of oaks ladened with Spanish moss, climbing vines and similar “messy” growth. That’s where insects and caterpillars offer a quick meal. Watch for these little birdies as they furiously pick and poke the leaves and stems before gobbling up the invertebrates they find.