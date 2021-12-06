LAKE PLACID – Whether it’s the nostalgic “Miracle on 34th Street” to the more modern “Elf,” everyone has a favorite holiday movie. Students from Lake Placid High School Future Farmers of America club are giving the community a chance to see a modern favorite, “The Polar Express” for free at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the school’s agriculture department.
FFA Reporter Cameron Edwards said the movie would be shown inside the building, while stands will be set up outside the building. Bring lawn chairs and of course, the entire family. The 2004 movie may be familiar to some folks but to other youngsters, it could be a new family tradition.
A movie wouldn’t be complete without popcorn, so FFA volunteers will be passing out the salty treat — for free. In addition, there will be cookies, water and hot chocolate, all compliments of FFA.
See the children’s’ eyes light up as they watch a young, doubtful boy take a magical train ride to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Tom Hanks stars as the boy in the hit film and was directed by Robert Zemeckis.
As with many movies, a book preceded the silver screen adaption. “The Polar Express” was written and illustrated by Chris Van Allsburg and published in 1985 and was a Caldecott Medal winner in 1986.
“Our event, ‘An FFA Christmas,’ is intended to be a community experience where families are welcome,” Edwards said.
The idea came up in a FFA meeting and the members thought it was an “amazing” idea. The students got organizing right away to make it a reality.
Edwards said the idea was to give the community a Christmas present that some families may not be able to afford otherwise.
In addition to the movie, a holiday photo booth is being planned to capture the moments that will surely be great memories.