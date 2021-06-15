Back in March, the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency held a community meeting to discuss a potential waterfront project next to the City Pier. Although much of the feedback was negative, the CRA has decided to hold another meeting on the same project this upcoming Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Jack Stroup Civic Center. This time, there are more details surrounding the project and what buildings would be destroyed in order to provide for the project.
One could see the event as just a standard city project and a city department having a meeting on the matter. Instead, I personally see this ordeal as having a deeper impact than the average person might believe.
Simply take the fact that the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency is governed by a seven-person commission that is appointed by the City Council, not elected by the people. This does not automatically label them as a questionable government entity, but rather the manner in which they conduct their business. There is little to no community awareness of who they are, how they operate, and what authority they have to demolish buildings throughout Downtown Sebring. Many people have used the word “shady” to describe the meetings they hold. That being said, should they continue to make decisions that do not satisfy the community will only serve to lower their public image.
A large portion of city residents were already extremely discontent with the CRA’s handling of the Nancesowee Building and the decisions they take surrounding the City Pier can continue this bad streak for them. In Florida as a whole, Community Redevelopment Agencies are controversial. According to the Florida House of Representatives, CRAs in Florida reported $600 million in revenue but accumulated $715 million in debt.
On the contrary, the Sebring CRA has an opportunity to fight against the negative image and find a reasonable compromise with the people of Sebring. One of the articles on Florida CRAs states that a CRA can be a valuable asset when it is run by the right people.
Sebring CRA Chairman David Liedel wrote a guest column in Sunday’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun to discuss Thursday’s meeting and I could see potential in their ideas. He is correct when he writes that Downtown Sebring is struggling but still has potential to become much better than it is. That is something that so many of our residents who are completely opposed to the CRA fail to acknowledge, that history only goes so far in our local economy.
The key word that I will hope to hear much of at Thursday’s meeting will be compromise. Can the CRA implement changes that enhance our downtown area without tearing down every building in their sight? I would love to see a plan that enhances the waterfront area without tearing down so much history.
Even for the side opposing David Liedel and the CRA, I still hope to see some compromise on their behalf. Can our residents accept the fact that it is time we have a serious conversation about the state of Downtown Sebring? Regardless of whether they agree with the current plan or not, the CRA is at least starting the discussion on how we can improve our downtown area. As great as our historical buildings are, they do not provide much for our local economy if they sit empty.
I strongly encourage my readers to attend Thursday’s meeting and give their input on the plan. Facebook posts and word of mouth do not mean as much as actually being there to witness the events unfold.