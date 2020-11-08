This home is located at 1515 Carrington Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $229,000 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Wow, oh wow! This 2006-built Harder Hall beauty is incredible. Stunning curb appeal with a brick paver driver, freshly mulched flower beds and a side entry, two-car garage.
Inside will not disappoint either.
The sprawling split floor plan – open concept – offers four bedrooms and two baths. The gorgeous white kitchen is completely open (and unobstructed) to the dining area and the living room and has an L-shaped island/breakfast bar. Awesome space for entertaining. The soaring vaulted ceilings open up this floor plan even more. Great dining area with a large bay window allows lots of natural light to flow.
The luxurious master suite has a resort-style en-suite with a large corner soaking tub and separate walk-in shower.
You don’t just have to entertain inside – the outside is set up for entertaining, too. You will love the built-in grill in the kitchenette area on the screen porch and there is a cement pad/fire-pit just waiting for your lawn chairs and S’more’s party. There is also a huge storage shed for lots of additional storage options.
Another great feature is that this house is set up for a whole home generator as there is gas lines already ran throughout the house for a generator. This one is awesome and won’t last long.
This home is located at 1515 Carrington Ave. in Harder Hall. Being offered for $229,900 by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty. Call the office at 863-658-3780, Mandy Elliott at 863-273-2861 or Norm Elliott at 863-443-0480. On the web, visit www.ElliottTeam.com