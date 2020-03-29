This home is at 6 Meadowlake Circle South in Lake Placid. It is priced at $278,000 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Nestled just off the shores of Lake Huntley in the lakeside community of Meadowlake sits this incredible home that is anxiously anticipating new owners. The current owners have spared no expense updating this stunning home. It has plenty of superb curb appeal with a large lush lawn (over a half acre) and tropical landscaping.
You will love everything that this sprawling three-bedroom, two-bath home has to offer. She will love the new granite kitchen and he will love the attached two-car garage and the detached (attached by a screened breezeway) 26-by-24-foot garage (perfect for a boat) with 200 amp service and a custom painted floor.
This split floor plan boasts over 1,800 square feet of living space and features new 20-inch tile in the main living areas and vaulted ceilings. There is new interior and exterior paint, a new 4-ton Rheem AC, new hot water heater, new tiled 11-by-39-foot screened porch that can be accessed from the living room, breakfast nook and master bedroom.
The stunning new kitchen has new white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new granite counters and more. There is a breakfast bar that overlooks the breakfast nook. The kitchen is also open to the living room. There are tons of cabinet and counter space in a great kitchen for entertaining. There is formal dining room as well.
The large indoor laundry room will have you swooning too! It features a wash sink, cabinets for additional storage and even a folding area.
The great sized master suite features a tray ceiling, his and her walk-in closets, double vanity and large tiled walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms and full bath are across the house.
The home is wired for a security system. Current owners have survey and house plans. It’s an awesome community with boat slips, park and boat ramp.
