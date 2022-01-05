We invite everyone to write letters to the editor. We ask for no more than 300 words in each letter. In general we have room for every letter. If limited by space, letters of local concern will take priority.
All letters to the editor, including those that are emailed, must have a signature and include your physical address and phone number, which is for our records only. Anonymous letters and form letters will be automatically rejected.
Believing in the free market of ideas, we have a hands-off policy and do not edit letters to the editor.
Letters are limited to four (4) per month per person and a guest column can be submitted once a month.
We do not accept letters that mention a business in a negative tone. Naming an individual in your letter for voicing their opinion is also not allowed.
Lately, we have seen “hostility” voiced in letters and some columns. At some point, we will reject those as well. Civil debate is desired; combative letters are petty and defeat the purpose.
Repetitive letters of any issue will not be printed if we feel the issue has been debated enough in this space. We are not obligated to print each one we receive.
Opinions expressed in letters or columns are solely the opinion of that author and not the opinion of the newspaper staff or editors.
Letters normally will be printed on a first-come basis as space permits. More timely submissions may be moved up. Letters pertaining to candidates, ballot measures or campaign issues will not be published one week prior to any election.
Once both sides of any issue have been thoroughly discussed, letters regarding other ideas to better our communities, civic participation, philosophies and a life well lived will take priority.
To submit a letter, email highlandsnewssun@highlandsnewssun.com, or mail to Highlands News-Sun, 321 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.