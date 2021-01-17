All the rebels from the '60s and '70s are now geriatrics, your humble correspondent being one too gives me a certain perspective.
It would be sad if it were no so laughable. Seeing the males in their grey pony tails, baseball hats on backwards and sleeveless T-shirts advertising bars in Key West or Harley-Davidson dealerships. The distaff segment have their tie-dyed tops, peasant skirts and teeny-bopper loud colors.
However, all comply with The Authorities’ call for masks of no proven efficacy.
A modest proposal to all the masked boomers out there – do what you did in the '60s and '70s to your bras, draft cards and American flags – burn your masks! Show The Man and The Establishment they can’t push you around.
Or just knuckle under, continue wearing the masks as you hoard toilet paper; after all it is no longer 1972.
“Freedom had been hunted round the globe; reason was considered as rebellion; and the slavery of fear had made men afraid to think.” – Thomas Paine (1737 – 1809)
Harold Day
Lake Placid