“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 KJV.
God wants no one to go to everlasting condemnation in the Lake of Fire, but sin must not enter heaven. There are two ways for sins to be forgiven, through Christ or yourself. If through you because of unbelief, then it’s everlasting in the Lake of Fire. It is through belief of what Christ has done and not simple believism, then you are saved and have everlasting life in glory.
Now, what is one’s salvation? What must we do for salvation? Turn on almost any Christian TV station or go to most all churches and you will hear a similar plea: Ask Jesus into your heart, give your life to Christ, repent of your sins and believe. What makes these “gospel” messages similar? It’s the word “your” life, your heart, your repentance. It omits faith, in the blood of the Lord Christ. It’s not about you or what you do, but what Christ has done. The value is in his blood; the value is of faith in his blood. Your life is of insufficient value to save you from your sins.
Read that sentence again: You have no value to save yourself from your sins. Your heart, (who can know it, being desperately wicked and deceitful, Jeremiah 17:9, KJV) is of even less value, and your repentance springs from that very heart. You must understand that Christ is special as his blood is and that salvation, get this folks, is not a work of your own, but comes through the sacrificial death of another. For by his Grace, you are saved, through your faith ... in what?, his blood and all the workings of the cross; and get this folks, and that not of yourselves, it is a gift of God and gifts come with no conditions. “Not of your works, lest any man should boast,” Ephesians 2: 8,9 KJV. 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV, “Your Salvation is not of works but of faith.”
What are works specifically? It’s what you think you can do for your salvation, which has no value, such as church going, water baptism, repentance, confession, Hail Mary’s, charity work, and yes, even tithing. None of these will save you. By thinking so, you deny Christ.
The blood of Christ was the blood of God himself. The blood of Christ was the blood of the Creator and Sovereign Lord of all things in heaven and earth. It’s not the blood itself, but the value of the blood. In that, Christ was infinite, his blood was of sufficient value to pay for the sins of all others. The blood of Christ represents not merely a life for a life, but the infinite life for all lives.
Now, our faith is valuable because God has made it so. So, the minute you believe, things happen that you do not see or feel because we are physical and these things that happen are spiritual. So, how do we know they happen and we are saved? Because God says so; God does not lie and “without faith, it is impossible to please him,” Hebrews 11:6, KJV. The greatest value of the blood of Christ is that it enables God to justify sinful men and to reconcile all creation while maintaining the purity of his own righteousness and of his own justice because. Christ paid the price for all and took God’s wrath. “My God, my God, why do you forsaken me.” This was God the Son taking the wrath from God the Father and God the Holy Spirit so you and I can have life.
“Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus,” Romans 3:24-26, KJV. Remember folks, it is not sin that sends one into the lake of fire, but unbelief!
Now, I will leave you with a final thing: Good works is for rewards in heaven again, not for salvation, but for rewards. So help others for rewards from God as a saved believer.
