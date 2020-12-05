OK, I admit it: I sometimes make fun of California. It’s just that it seems that a lot of crazy ideas that have wound up sweeping the country got their start there. I’d cite some but one person’s crazy idea is another’s stroke of genius – so let’s not go there.
But I recently read an article where it seems California did something I actually approve of. So, giving credit where credit is due, let me share with you a true story by Lauren Kent on CNN’s website.
The tale involves an elite private school and a prison. The combination is not one that normally comes to mind. But, thanks to the creativity of a few folks, students and prisoners have come up with something in common – books.
Palma School, a prep school for boys created a partnership with the Correctional Training Facility at the state’s Soledad State Prison. The result was a reading group that brought the two groups together to get to know each other and learn from each other.
But the best part of the story is what the inmates did in appreciation for the program. They approached the creator of the program, a teacher named Jim Michelleti, and asked if there was a student who needed help to stay at the expensive school.
Then, the inmates raised over $30,000 inside the prison and established a scholarship fund. The fund made it possible for Palma student Sy Green not only to remain at the private high school but to attend college.
A man who played a large part in getting the scholarship established is himself a former inmate at Soledad. Jason Bryant served 20 years for a series of armed robberies. While there he made a conscious effort to change his path, earning several degrees and even running leadership training programs for inmates.
Bryant currently works as the director of restorative work for an organization called Creating Restorative Opportunities and Programs (CROP). CROP helps provide former convicts with tools to succeed, such as skills training.
Bryant connected with a former crime partner, Ted Gray, who is still serving time. It was Gray’s idea to set up a scholarship for a student in need.
The inmates were eager to participate. Understand that minimum wage in a prison can be as low as eight cents an hour. Raising over $30,000 was no mean feat.
The “brothers in blue,” as they are called in the program, did themselves proud. Some sold possessions or food so they could help – and such items are precious in prison. One prisoner donated his entire monthly paycheck of $100 to the cause. Together they did what might have seemed impossible.
And the student, Sy Green, needed the help. His parents pulled him out of a problematic public school to give him a good education. He’d been attending Palma for six months when medical bills threatened to make the family unable to pay the $1,200 a month tuition. Then the prisoners stepped in.
It brought Sy’s father to tears. Sy and his family visited the prison, and Sy was part of the reading group. Four former inmates attended his high school graduation. Sy plans to continue to visit the prison when he’s home on break from college.
The reading program continues even during the pandemic thanks to Zoom.
Like I said in the beginning, sometimes I think that everything crazy this country gets involved in spreads from California.
I’m hoping a program like this – one that benefits both students and inmates, that believes in redeeming people instead of just warehousing them – starts spreading too.