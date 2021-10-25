I am distressed regarding the recycling program. It feels like something died – like the end of something critically important may have disappeared forever. It felt almost painful to put my always-full recycling can out at the street along with the trash – for the last time. A stunning accumulation by one single person in just one week – every week..
Since seeing bald eagles lined up across the ridge of trash at our county dump, I had become absolutely obsessed with recycling. I was even peeling off labels and soaking clean at least 14 cat food cans for just two cats every week, breaking down cardboard boxes as a weed barrier under thick mulch in my flower beds, rinsing and recycling every single acceptable plastic item – repurposing every inventive way I could. It felt really good. It came to seem like half of everything could be recycled. An eye opener, an absolutely ah-ha moment for me. All for nothing?
I expected to speak about recycling at our Spring Lake festival on Saturday, raffling off several adorable ‘Green Toys’ made entirely from recycled white milk bottles while wearing a really stylish fedora made from woven, recycled cardboard and sold at Belks for about $11. Personally influenced by the power of visuals, I even considered pouring out my full can worth of items acceptable for recycling on an eight-foot- long table for ‘show and tell.’ Could anybody viewing this visual continue to deny that we have to get this under control?
I envisioned the West Coast ‘Green Toys’ company (Google it) being invited to open a branch at our airport for easy access to planes, trains and our nearby highways for speedy delivery to East Coast stores – a good clean industry and more welcome jobs for Highlands County. I imagined them following the garbage trucks through neighborhoods collecting milk cartons to make their approximately 400 different toys. A win-win situation. Like the song goes, ‘You can call me a dreamer – but I’m not the only one ... ‘ Please tell me I’m not the only one.
Now it feels like somebody (something) died. Can we learn anything from the demise of recycling, this shameful failure? Is it too late to insure a cleaner world for our children? Otherwise, grandchildren not yet even born, as adults, will inherit the trash we mindlessly tossed out in 2021.
(Miss) Sam Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.