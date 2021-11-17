An upcoming holiday
I have three godchildren. One is a man by now and probably 40 and now lives in Nevada. When he was 3-5 years old, his grandmother let him scribble on some paper with his crayons and told me that was his thank you note. After that, she thought his mother would teach him but she never did.
He has never thanked me for his birthday and Christmas cards and checks. My two goddaughters always send cards, writing more than “thank you.” One even picked out a Mother’s Day card inserting “god” before mothers and sent me a beautiful bouquet of flowers. The first goddaughter now lives in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. The other just moved to a city in North Carolina. I’m sure someday they will make a trip down here to visit me. One has already said they want to.
Now my godson is no idiot. For years, he sang, danced and acted on cruise ships. Unfortunately his grandmother is my favorite aunt. Because I would never want to hurt her, I keep quiet about his lack of fundamental manners. While he gets his checks, the two ladies and their children get gifts and checks from me.
My Auntie Gay is almost 99, lives in a two-floor condo and even does a lot of her own cooking. When she enters Paradise, my godson will get a short letter from me and enclosed in the envelope will be a bundle of newspaper clippings where people thanked others for something big or small.
With Thanksgiving Day so close, please remember to say at least these two words to family, friends and strangers. You will touch many lives.
Mary Ann Triesko Sotero
Lake Placid