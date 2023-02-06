SEBRING — Naijah Benae Sholtz in June pleaded guilty to first degree attempted murder in exchange for testifying against Derwin Callahan, her co-defendant.
Sholtz and Callahan faced first-degree attempted murder and battery charges in the September 2020 beat-down and shooting of 50-year-old Willie Johnson in Highway Park.
As Callahan’s Jan. 9 trial approached, however, there were signs that Sholtz might not fulfill her obligation to the state.
First, Peter Brewer, Sholtz’s lawyer, took prosecutor Richard Castillo aside a week before the trial and told him Sholtz would not appear to testify. There were other issues. Johnson, the victim, also refused to testify against the pair. Callahan had also been granted a speedy trial, which further limited the state’s timeline for action.
Sholtz denies that she told Brewer she would not appear at Callahan’s trial.
So, as potential jurors waited downstairs for Callahan’s jury selection on Jan. 9, Castillo – not seeing Sholtz in the courtroom and sensing his case might be circling the drain – agreed to give Callahan time served and five years’ probation.
Prosecutors say Callahan could have received 30 years to life if convicted but instead of facing a jury trial, Callahan went home later that day.
Prosecutors then scheduled a Jan. 25 hearing for Sholtz, at which time they urged a judge to hold her without bond until her sentencing on attempted first-degree murder.
That didn’t happen. Sholtz told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that Castillo never told her specifically to show up on Jan. 9. Sholtz told the judge she had planned to come later in the week, once the jury had been picked and the trial began.
The subpoena ordering her appearance at trial was vague; though jury selection was Monday, Jan. 9, the trial was not to begin until Thursday that same week.
When Castillo asked Sholtz during the bond hearing why she hadn’t shown up that Thursday, she told the prosecutor, “You had already made a plea deal” with Callahan.
Cowden ruled that Sholtz had not willfully failed to appear for Callahan’s trial. Sholtz went home to wait until sentencing for the first-degree attempted murder of Johnson.
Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz fully intends to sentence Sholtz.
“She did not maintain her end of the plea agreement,” Kromholz said. “Ms. Sholtz entered into an open plea before the court.”
Enter Lisa Janes, who replaced Brewer as Sholtz’s lawyer. It was Brewer who arranged Sholtz to get reduced time in exchange for testifying against Callahan.
On Monday, Jan. 30, Janes announced her intention to file a motion to withdraw Sholtz’s guilty plea – that if successful could, in the end, get Sholtz another chance at a trial.
Sholtz must overcome several hurdles, including the agreement she signed with prosecutors.
During her June plea hearing, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada also asked her a series of questions under oath, including whether she was satisfied with Brewer’s handling of her case.
Withdrawing a plea can also be based on promises made, or a mistake, or anything else that leads a person to not understand the consequences of their plea.
That may mean accusing Brewer of incompetence or misconduct, ineffective assistance, and/or failing to tell Sholtz about the consequences of pleading guilty.
Brewer dropped Sholtz as a client on Jan. 12, three days after Callahan’s plea. In his motion, Brewer cites “irreconcilable differences.”
“Ms. Sholtz desires to pursue litigation that may require Mr. Brewer to testify adversely to her position,” Brewer wrote in his motion to withdraw as Sholtz’s lawyer.
The court then appointed Janes as her attorney.
Cowden has set Feb. 20 to discuss Sholtz’s motion to withdraw her plea. The judge will review Sholtz’s June guilty plea, as well as hear arguments from both sides.