Chiefs Colts Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, in Indianapolis.

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

DENVER — That Mount Rushmore of Quarterbacks in the loaded AFC West is off to a rather rocky start.

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr all lost their Week 3 games, and Russell Wilson endured a career-high nine three-and-outs Sunday night before he finally flashed the magic that earned him a $245 million extension this month, quieting the Broncos’ boobirds.

