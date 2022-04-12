SEBRING — K’Mahria Jzarne Ancrum, 28, of Sebring was arrested by Sebring Police Department officers on Saturday afternoon. She faces a felony charge of aggravated assault and is being held on $25,000 bail in the county jail.
An officer arrived at a residence on West Dinner Lake regarding a stabbing. Ancrum told police she was there to speak with her children’s father, when another woman (victim) and her got into a physical altercation.
The father advised the police he was able to split the two women up by pushing one into the residence and Ancrum toward her car. He old police Ancrum grabbed a knife out of the vehicle. According to the report, that led to the witness getting multiple lacerations on her hand, neck and arm.
When officers spoke to the witness, she said she opened the door to Ancrum and had a verbal altercation.
The victim said Ancrum pulled a large “butcher-style” knife from her waistband and allegedly attacked her with it. The victim said she thinks she caught the blade in her hand causing an injury. The victim said it happened very fast.
When police entered the house they found a five-inch, butcher-style knife inside the residence. The officer also noted a lot of blood.