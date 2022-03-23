It is starting to heat up. With the heat comes the dreaded humidity. Humidity and sweat are common place in Florida.
Hearing aids and humidity are not the best combination. I often get asked if moisture can cause problems with hearing aids. Hearing aids are coated with a special nano covering designed to wick away water and oil. Once in a training class we were given a bottle of lubricating oil to drop directly on the hearing aid and instructed to rub it into the microphone on the aid. While looking at the hearing aid through a microscope we could see the oil slide off the hearing aid and not causing any damage to the mics or sound quality of the instrument. We then poured water on the aid with no issue. Years later while at Starkey Hearing Technology in Eden Prairie, Minnesota; we started a class with a hearing aid turned on full volume and whistling, and dropped into a fishbowl full of water. They lowered a microphone from the ceiling and periodically throughout the day they would turn on the mic and we could hear the aid whistling under water. It continued to run under water for about 6 hours before it stopped. An hour and a half later it was taken out, they blew in it and hooked it up to the computer and it ran to manufacturer specifications! Impressive!
So while water and oil do not appear to be a threat to hearing aids, humidity and sweat are a different story. Humidity is just miserable. Just my opinion. A little humidity can make us sweat... ALOT. The sweat will run and rest in your hair or directly on the hearing aid. The salt that forms on the hearing aids will clog the microphones. The salt with the help of the water or sweat can run into the battery compartment area (if you don’t have a rechargeable aid) or under the microphone plate and create a coating that causes the aids to stop amplifying. The salt can eat the finish off battery contacts. SALT and HUMIDITY can cause problems with your hearing aid. Humidity can lead to corrosion of your hearing aid. It does not even have to be real hot or real humid. Think about your day; you get up and put your hearing aid in. You go outside to get the paper, so you went from the air conditioned house to the humidity, then turn around and go right back in to the air. Then you go to the grocery store or the doctors office. So again.. from the air conditioned house to the heat outside, to the air conditioned car... to the heat outside... to the air conditioned store.... and then again in reverse... all day long. You create a condensation cycle that is repeated all day long, everyday in some type of pattern.
So to combat the elements... Make sure and brush off your microphones daily. (make sure you turn the aids upside down). If you sweat a lot then you could also dip the brush into a little rubbing alcohol and brush the microphone off with that a couple times a week. If you come in from golfing or working in the yard and your hearing aids are wet then wipe them off, brush the mics and use a blow dryer for about a minute. (remove the battery and any heat setting is ok). If you sweat everyday then it is advisable to purchase a “dri-aid” product or drying machine. There are several to choose from so a discussion with your hearing health care provider will put in what is best for you. They are all in expensive. To further combat corrosion you could also use a small pipe cleaner, bend it in half (to make it a little thicker) and dip it in some rubbing alcohol and gently polish the battery contacts in your hearing aid. Most important is to make sure that you get your hearing aids professionally serviced at least twice per year. Your hearing health care provider has special cleaners and vacuums, and will change out mic covers, filters and various other items to help maintain the function of your hearing aids.
If you have rechargeable hearing devices and need to dry them then use your hair dryer on air. If you only have heat setting then just use the lowest heat setting and only dry for 15 — 20 seconds at a time. You do not want the lithium ion cell that is in the hearing aid to get to hot. A benefit of rechargeable hearing aids is that they are more sealed than the aids that have a battery door. We are finding that they are more resilient against sweat damage. While you may think that sweat can’t run into the door it simply isn’t the case. It is one of the main area’s where corrosion starts to form.
Remember to get your hearing aids serviced to keep to your best ability! To Hear Better Is To Live Better!