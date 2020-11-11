SEBRING — Looking for something new and different to do? Barry Elkins and Cameron Wilbur have brought the art of axe throwing to Highlands County with their new business “Boomaxe.”
One of the first things you will notice about the place, other than the sweet smell of pine and the rustic decor, is that everyone is made to feel welcome here.
“I came here (from Europe) looking to open another business,” said Elkins. “I saw (this place) in Fort Lauderdale and they were having a blast. They just had this look on their face and I was like, ‘wow, I haven’t seen that in a while. It was like at an amusement park just after a ride or something.’ I thought to myself, ‘okay, that’s what I want to do. That’s kinda cool.”
Wilbur was actually first a patron before partnering up with Elkins.
“One night my wife and I were planning a date night,” Wilbur recalls. “She mentioned she had seen Boomaxe and suggested we try it. Within my first few throws I fell in love and am now on a headstrong mission to become one of the best in the world.”
The business opened in the summer of 2019 and soon fell on hard times.
“We almost closed because of the pandemic but we got through that,” said Elkins.
“While at Boomaxe Barry mentioned to me that he was having to close the business due to the pandemic,” recounts Wilbur. “As I had just fallen in love with this sport, I couldn’t stand idly by and watch that happen.
“I decided that with my background in business management and my want to support my community, that it was my time to step up. I got with Barry and explained to him what I thought I could do to help Boomaxe, and we partnered up. Since then it has been full steam ahead and I am loving every minute of it.”
“This is all around the United States and the world,” Elkins continued. “It started in Canada about 11 years ago. It trickled down into the states and now it’s picking up speed. We hope to be part of the growth.
“One of the things that we pride ourselves on is that you start having fun when you start sticking the axe. The sooner we get people to land an axe and to stick it, the sooner they feel that vibe, that buzz.”
Elkins went on to explain the relationship Boomaxe has with others in the axe throwing world.
“One of the main contributors is WATL, which is the World Axe Throwing League. We work with them. We run a couple of leagues here. We have our intermediate league and our pro league — our WATL league.”
Business has been on a steady rise since opening day according to Elkins. “A couple weeks ago we had to tell some people to please come back because we just didn’t have any room.
“We’re in the process of getting our beer and wine license,” Elkins continued, “We give away water and you can bring your own cooler, and a lot of people do and they have a good ‘ol time.
“We’re blessed and we’re happy. This is a place where people get to come and forget about their worries for a bit. We enjoy it, a lot of people have a great time here.”
Hours of operation are: Monday-Thursday 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m. to midnight. Closed on Sunday. Boomaxe is located at 2304 US Hwy 27 N.
For more information call 863-385-1557.