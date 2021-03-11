“Where there is error, may we bring truth.”– St. Francis of Assisi
Remember back in the pre-cable/satellite good ‘ole days when we all watched the same nightly news? The Big Three networks (NBC, CBS, ABC) gave us 15 minutes of national and international news, sans spin. It was a big deal when they all lengthened their broadcasts to 30 minutes in the early ‘60s.
The headliners were Chet Huntley and David Brinkley on NBC (1956-70) and Walter Cronkite on CBS (1962-81). Cronkite, known as “The Most Trusted Man in America,” was famous for his signature sign-off “and that’s the way it is.”
What changed all this to our current polarized electronic reporting? New technology played a role, but the main motivating factors were money and politics. The origins of this change pre-date TV with the first 20th Century mass communication invention. Rewind to the 1930’s – The Great Depression, FDR, The New Deal, and “The Father of Hate Radio,” Roman Catholic priest Charles Coughlin.
Coughlin preached at The Shrine Of The Little Flower outside Detroit when he got the idea of broadcasting his sermons. As The Great Depression deepened, he got increasingly political in his homilies. His daily “Hour Of Power” attacked communism, Jews and global banking conspiracies while praising fascist dictators Hitler and Mussolini. His populist following went well beyond his congregation with an estimated third of the country tuning in to his incendiary rhetoric. At his height, he was receiving nearly 10,000 fan letters daily.
After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, his support dwindled and government took steps to silence him. But it was his Archbishop (later Cardinal) Edward Mooney who pulled his plug by ordering him to stop or face possible defrocking or excommunication. Reluctantly, The Radio Priest complied.
Fast forward to 1949 and Cold War America. To avoid the recurrence of Coughlinite hate mongers on the airwaves, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) implemented The Fairness Doctrine (TFD). This mandate required holders of broadcast licenses to present controversial issues in a manner that was “honest, equitable, and balanced.” Equal time was not required, just contrasting viewpoints. TFD applied only to electronic, not print media.
TFD straddled the fine line between First Amendment free speech and censorship. It got a boost from the Supreme Court’s 1969 unanimous ruling in Red Lion vs. FCC that “TFD was not only constitutional but essential to democracy.”
So what happened to The Fairness Doctrine? Two things, both in 1980. First, Ted Turner created CNN for the emerging cable market as the first 24-hour all news channel. Its popularity soon catapulted CNN over the Big Three news broadcasts. Second, Ronald Reagan was elected president. Favoring less government regulation and more personal freedom, Reagan opposed TFD, and in 1987 the FCC eliminated TFD. FCC Chairman Dennis Patrick, a Reagan appointee, boasted “we seek to extend to the electronic press the same First Amendment guarantees that the print media have enjoyed since our country’s inception.” When Congress tried to legislate TFD into law, Reagan vetoed the bill.
No longer constrained by government regulation, the floodgates opened and the ratings wars were on for broadcast supremacy. In radio, WABC New York hired Rush Limbaugh and his “talent on loan from God.” With cable TV, Ruppert Murdock started Fox News in 1996, the same year that MS(Microsoft)NBC debuted. The enormous profits generated by opinionated news relegated Huntley-Brinkley and Cronkite style reporting to the sidelines. Listeners and viewers now seem to prefer their news be sprinkled with plenty of panache.
And that’s the way it is – and was. From his grave, The Radio Priest, with his own talent from God, sends his blessings and a heartfelt “amen.”
Ed Engler is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.