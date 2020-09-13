SEBRING — Highlands County-based southern rock band Blackbird Anthem was recently nominated for several Josie Awards. The band’s front man, Adam Martin, represented the band at the sixth annual Josie Awards show on Sept. 5 at County Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He happily accepted two awards for the band out of the five they were nominated for.
The band is comprised founder Adam C. Martin on lead vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica and songwriter; Jeremy Chesnutt lead guitar and songwriter; Lee Thompson on drums, Joe Lamphier, bass; and the youngest member, Cole Jahna, plays the electric guitar and keyboards.
The JMA recognizes the work of independent artists and up and coming artists and bands in all genres.
Blackbird Anthem won for the Music Video of the Year for “22,” a video about the 22 is about the (22 on average) veterans who commit suicide every day. Blackbird Anthem was awarded the Southern Rock Band of the Year, for the second time in as many years.
Martin’s wife Amy was able to walk down the red carpet with him and sit with him even though the theater seating was limited because of social distancing. Adam said he was able to catch up and root for friends he made from the previous year who were also up for awards.
“It was a great experience, despite the challenges (from COVID)” Martin said. “Next year, they plan to make it a two-day event with multiple stages and the awards show on the last night, like a festival. It’s the largest independent music award show.”
The entire band will attend next year if they play at the show and if coronavirus is not an issue.
The video of the year was one of the first award presented. The music from the song played as Martin walked to the stage. He dedicated the award to military members who have struggled with suicidal thoughts or have committed suicide.
“It was surreal,” Martin said. “Out of all the awards, that is the one we wanted to win most. We spent so much time and energy on it. The message is so important to us.”
Martin texted his band mates who were at home as soon as events were happening.
“It was a huge honor,” Chesnutt said about the win for “22.” “It is something that should be talked about more. This creates an avenue to help someone else, maybe someone will stumble across it on YouTube and it will help. It was very humbling and proud to have won, especially Southern Rock Band of the Year again.”
Martin said he cheered on friends who were nominated in the same categories because at JMA it is about the art, not the competition.
Thompson has played drums for over 40 years in all different genres. Before returning to Highlands County, he was in California playing blues. He was happy with the two wins.
“The video was very special and everyone had a stake in it,” he said. “It’s very powerful. It’s incredible. That’s justification for life choices I have made. I’m feeling good about it. It’s great to be recognized.”
Currently, the awards on on the mantel at Martin’s house but he will bring it to the rehearsals and shows so the members can all enjoy them. “Second Hand Smoke” is the band’s new single available on all digital platforms. Blackbird Anthem will be releasing a new album in 2021 but has not been named yet.