AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County hosted its annual County Speech Contest in Avon Park on July 28 with eight members participating.
Becky Anders, of Sebring, won the contest with her speech on “Birthday Surprise,” which focused on the Birthday Care Packages that the club assembled for the Church Service Center. Her speech was recorded and will be sent to the Florida District competition coming up in September.
Antionette Feliciano, of Sebring won second while Brianna Davis, of Sebring, won third. Other speakers were Robert Lengyel, of Avon Park, fourth; Jack Garnett, of Sebring, fifth; Butch Riley, of Sebring, sixth; Ilana Levy, of Sebring, seventh; and Annie Horn, of Sebring, eighth.
They each received certificates and their speeches will advance to state. Judges were Annette Hebert and Clydean Gish, both members of Toastmasters International in Highlands County.