LAKE PLACID — Someone knows who shot Lee Marvin Anderson early Saturday morning in Highway Park, and deputies need that information.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Lake Placid Police Department received multiple 911 calls of gunfire just after 2 a.m. Saturday and immediately responded to the scene at Highway Park Liquors, 101 Vision St.
They arrived to find 34-year-old Anderson sitting in a car, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
People may also leave anonymous tips through the Sheriff’s Office smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at either 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.