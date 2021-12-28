SEBRING — Back in October, Highlands County Fire Rescue personnel held a series of public outreach events at preschools and daycares in the community to educate local children about the importance of fire safety and fire prevention. Leading the charge was Battalion Chief Luke Andrews.
It was a busy month, and Andrews enjoys it because it allows him to teach some of the community’s youngest residents about a topic that is truly important to him: fire safety. He makes it fun for the kids and brings out HCFR’s mascot Sparky, a black and white mutt, for some excitement – “the kids love to take photos with Sparky,” he said.
He also asks them questions, like “Do you and your parents practice how to evacuate your home in case of a fire?” or “Do you know what stop, drop and roll means?” It is a good way to gauge what the children already know and what they need to learn, he says.
Public education days are one way Fire Rescue reaches out to the community to teach residents about fire safety and fire prevention.
“We know that teaching children about fire safety and how to prevent fires can make a lifesaving difference. By learning about fire hazards, your child can reduce the risk for fire in your home,” Andrews said. “Plus, informed kids are better able to ‘keep their cool’ when fire strikes because they know what to expect and what actions to take.”
Andrews, a Highlands County native and Lake Placid High School graduate, has been a firefighter for over 22 years. He says he was inspired to be a firefighter because both his older brother and sister were firefighters.
He began his career as a volunteer firefighter at Sun N Lakes Lake Placid, now Station 41. Andrews is proud to be one of Highlands County’s first four paid firefighters when Highlands County Fire Rescue was created in 2018, and one of the first six battalion chiefs hired.
Andrews is also a member of both the Fire Rescue Hazmat team and the Technical Rescue Team (TRT).
When he was asked what his profession might be if he were not a firefighter, Andrews said, “I really don’t know because this is what I have always wanted to do. I enjoy being able to give back to the community I live in.”
As Battalion Chief 2, Andrews covers half the county while on shift. His zone is the southern half of Highlands County, and he responds to anything from medical calls to structure fires, along with medic and fire crews.
“We oversee the day-to-day operations of the crews in our assigned areas,” he said. “As battalion chief, I am responsible for managing the stations, apparatuses, and equipment (including turnout gear and station uniforms for personnel) in my assigned area while on duty.”
He also attends staff meetings, manager meetings, chief’s council meetings, quality assurance meetings, and others as needed. Battalion chiefs work with contractors and vendors who need to do work at Fire Rescue facilities, or on its apparatuses or equipment.
“We also assist the volunteer departments as needed,” Andrews said. “It’s not just a desk job. We do both operational and administrative duties.”
Fire Rescue personnel and volunteers are all first responders, and paid staff are considered disaster essential, as are all county employees. “During an activation, like a hurricane or major storm, I’ll be away from my family,” Andrews said.
“As a battalion chief, myself and the other chiefs are tasked with gathering information for Emergency Management for natural disasters in the beginning phases of an incident,” he said.
Andrews knows that Highlands County is a tight-nit community. “When things need to get done, the community comes together to make it happen,” he said.
And for him, community and family are what is important. He has been married to his wife, Michelle, for over 23 years and they have two sons, Jason and Caleb, whom he calls “wonderful.”
Outside of work, Andrews has been a youth volunteer baseball coach for the last 18 years. It is something he enjoys doing as he can spend time with his sons, and it is another way he can give back to the community he loves.
“I enjoy teaching the game of baseball to the youth players and hope to also instill a few life lessons along the way, such as teamwork and leadership,” Andrews said.