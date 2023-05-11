The day after breaking the news that Heartland Triathlon will no longer run, Dan Andrews said the pandemic wreaked havoc for many such events.
Clermont, he said, had no kids races this year because participation was too low to cover the cost of road closures.
St. Anthony’s Triathlon in St. Petersburg once drew 4,000 people, pre-COVID. Last year, Andrews said, it drew 2,000 and this year had less than that.
In Highlands County, the local costs for traffic control, road closures and maintenance of traffic (MOT) plans has, in the last eight years, caught up to the rates charged in places like Orlando, Tampa and St. Petersburg.
For much of the first 10 years, Heartland Triathlon survived on donated items or services. During the time he has worked the event, Andrews said, it’s needed 500-550 people to break even. It helps defray the $100,000 cost, Andrews said.
Still, with the city covering half of the cost this year, and scaling back to just a one-day event — saving 20%-30% of the cost — they’d still need to hire deputies, lifeguards and timers. It also cost $1,000 to hire a company to draw up the MOT plan.
By May each year, they usually have 500 pre-registered, but right now have less than 300. Andrews said they will have to refund those triathletes.
“It’s been 18 years of ‘blood, sweat and tears,’” Andrews said. “It’s not a decision to be taken lightly.”
Andrews said when the pandemic shut things down for a year to 18 months, a lot of people got out of their training routine. Also, he said, prices have gone up on lodging, dining and gasoline. People who would have planned to do several to a dozen events this season are doing only two or three.
Alan Verlander of Airstream Ventures, a partner with the Highlands County Tourist Development Council/Visit Sebring, said it does take a long time for triathletes to train, and COVID-19 opened up opportunities for competing events.
Setting up a triathlon, unlike a simple 5K run, he said, takes over large parts of a city and its roadways. Events like a cornhole tournament can bring in as many people with far less cost or local impact.
“That’s a ‘no-brainer,’” Verlander said.
There’s also a “doughnut hole” — a gap between the number of participants a small event needs to sustain itself and the numbers a large event needs to survive. With participant numbers going down, many events are falling in that hole, Verlander said.
Visit Sebring Lead Marketer Casey Hartt also mentioned the MotoSurf and other watersport events that use the same beaches as a triathlon, but don’t need to close roads. She said providing for safety has gotten expensive.
“Fees are going up for everybody,” Hartt said.
Hartt said, even with a one-day event, triathletes might have stayed overnight for the early-morning start. Still, she said, it’s not like five years ago when the Heartland Triathlon was “an amazing, multi-day event.”
“It brought in people in the summer,” Hartt said.
“There might be an avenue for it to come back if we see a resurgence in local athletes,” Andrews said, adding that one can never guess how many will come.