Attorney Peter Brewer told a judge recently that his client, 26-year-old Brittney Andrus, will be ready for trial once he deposes witnesses in other counties, and receives a blood-spatter analysis report.
Andrus and Tyler Best, her co-defendant in the murder of James Little, 88, had pretrial hearings May 17 before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden.
Little was found dead from head injuries in his Sebring home in October 2020. Andrus and Best — who were staying in a mother-in-law apartment at Little’s address — were charged after detectives found jewelry and other contents of Little’s safe in that apartment. Little’s car also was driven away and parked in the Sebring area, detectives say.
The two were arrested in November 2021, more than a year after the murder. That’s because detectives had to interview witnesses who saw Andrus and Best in the hours and days after the murder.
In the Little murder case, Best, 21, is charged with second-degree murder, assault or battery during a burglary, grand theft of Little’s automobile and burglary.
He also faces other counts of grand theft auto, burglary, and gun possession from previous arrests.
His next court date is in June, where his lawyer, Gail Cheatwood, hopes to combine all his charges into a single pre-trial schedule.