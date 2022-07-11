SEBRING — Britney Lee Andrus is competent to stand trial for the murder of James Little, 88, who was found dead in his home from head injuries in October 2020.
That’s the finding of a psychiatrist who was hired to evaluate the second-degree murder defendant.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada requested clinical psychologist Dr. Ellen Suarez-Pinzas to evaluate the 26-year-old Andrus in June. The goal: To determine whether she appreciates the charges levied against her, the ranges of the possible punishment, whether she has a rational, as well as factual, understanding of the pending court proceedings.
The results of Pinzas’ report were not made public, but a copy was provided to prosecutors and defense attorney Peter Brewer, who is defending Andrus. Based on Pinzas’ findings, Estrada declared Andrus competent to stand trial and cleared her to stand trial when the time comes.
Brewer agreed, stating that it is the second finding of competency for Andrus. Her next pretrial hearing is July 20.
Andrus and her codefendant in Little’s murder, Tyler Best, were arrested in November 2021, more than a year after the murder. That’s because detectives had to interview witnesses who saw Andrus and Best in the hours and days after the murder.
Police came to the crime scene after Andrus told one of Little’s neighbors that she had just found Little lying on his bedroom floor with head injuries. Little died about five days later.
Andrus and Best — who were staying in a mother-in-law apartment at Little’s address — were charged after detectives found jewelry and other contents of Little’s safe in that apartment. Little’s car also was driven away and parked in the Sebring area, detectives say.
Andrus was arrested for arson in October 2020 after she set fire to a bedroom in another house. Adults who discovered the fire quickly removed children from the burning house and called the fire department. Andrus spent nine months in jail after pleading the arson charge down to criminal mischief.
In the Little murder case, Best, 21, is charged with second-degree murder, assault or battery during a burglary, grand theft of Little’s automobile and burglary.
Best had a unique technique when it came to stealing cars, investigators said. In July and August 2020, Best advertised his availability for dates on the Grindr social media platform. Men who agreed to connect with Best would pick him up in their vehicles.
After a time, they would drive to a motel to procure a room. According to detectives who investigated the crimes, Best drove off with one vehicle as the victim was in a motel lobby registering the two. He stole another man’s vehicle after the two were in a motel room. He apparently grabbed the keys when the other man wasn’t looking and drove off. Best also was arrested for car theft after taking cars belonging to relatives and friends without permission, court records show.