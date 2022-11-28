angel tree

The Salvation Army Angel Tree has tags with the wish lists from boys and girls.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is a great way to shop with a purpose. The gifts put under Angel Trees, will make youngsters smile on Christmas Day, who may not have gotten a gift otherwise.

Nationwide, the program provides Christmas gifts for “hundreds of thousands” of children annually, according to The Salvation Army. Closer to home, The Salvation Army Office Manager Sandra Meeks said the program will provide 358 children from 163 families with gifts to open on Christmas Day. All parents/guardians of the “angels” with wish lists on a tree had to provide information showing their need. Parents furnished clothing and shoe sizes as well as the toys their children were hoping Santa would bring them.

Recommended for you