SEBRING — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is a great way to shop with a purpose. The gifts put under Angel Trees, will make youngsters smile on Christmas Day, who may not have gotten a gift otherwise.
Nationwide, the program provides Christmas gifts for “hundreds of thousands” of children annually, according to The Salvation Army. Closer to home, The Salvation Army Office Manager Sandra Meeks said the program will provide 358 children from 163 families with gifts to open on Christmas Day. All parents/guardians of the “angels” with wish lists on a tree had to provide information showing their need. Parents furnished clothing and shoe sizes as well as the toys their children were hoping Santa would bring them.
Individuals and groups “adopt” the children and bring their wishes to reality. Group ideas could include co-workers, a Bible study, a bridge team or civic group, could “adopt” several “angels.”
The angel’s wish lists are hung on trees located in the Lakeshore Mall, Sebring and Avon Park Walmart stores, Villa Bella Salon at 7417 U.S. 27 N in Sebring and The Salvation Army office at 3135 Kenilworth Ave., next to the thrift store.
Those who purchase a gift or clothing from the tree should turn the new, unwrapped gift to the office on Kenilworth by Dec. 9. Meeks said some people provide a gift bag or rolls of wrapping paper, which is helpful.
“Angel Trees provide a way for children to have a Christmas whose parents may not be able to afford it, “ Meeks said.
She also said the program helps the community and families and has for some time. The Angel Tree program was started in 1979 by Majors Charles and Shirley White while they were in Lynchburg, Virginia. The first year, 700 children received gifts.