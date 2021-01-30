SEBRING — While he may still have four years until the next time ballots drop for Florida House District 55, Angelo Luiz Garcia of Okeechobee has put his name in for that race.
Garcia, a Libertarian, confirmed this month that he is, officially, announcing his candidacy for that office, recently filled in the November 2020 election by Kaylee Tuck, Republican.
She succeeds Cary Pigman, Republican, who had served out his term limits.
Garcia, via social media posts, said a third party candidate needs more time to build an effective campaign to compete with the two major parties, and he wants to use all the time he can.
He filed with the Florida Department of State Division of Elections on Nov. 23, 2020. To date, however, his online profile with the Division of Elections shows no campaign finance activity. A letter dated Jan. 12 stated that he had missed the Jan. 11 financial filing deadline.
Garcia, who describes himself as a native Okeechobee entrepreneur, sent out a press release on Jan. 25 that he decided to run on the libertarian ticket because of that party’s priorities of limited government and individual liberty.
“The division of the two-party system is what the problem is,” Garcia wrote. “It’s not one side or the other, but both sides that have allowed cronyism and corruption to prosper.”
His platform, he stated, includes open carry for Floridians, arguing that the state does not have the right to “sell Constitutional rights.”
On taxes, he promotes a property tax exemption for Florida’s seniors and veterans, stating that no one who has “worked their entire lives” should fear losing their home if they cannot pay that annual tax.
On the day of the Capitol riot, he posted that as a Libertarian he condemns political violence. As a “Constitution-loving American,” he said, he found the actions of what happened that day “absolutely despicable.”
“Today we got to see first hand what George Washington warned us about when he said a party system would destroy our country,” Garcia posted. “The people who carried out these acts are nothing more than self absorbed partisans who don’t care about our country or Constitution.”
To end partisanship, he suggests removing party affiliation from ballots at every level of government.
Details on Garcia are at facebook.com/algarcialibertarian. Details on the Libertarian Party of Florida are at lpf.org.