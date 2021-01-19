I watched in horror as an angry mob broke into the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. They were urged on by Donald Trump to be tough and to march to the Capitol. This is totally unacceptable behavior for a president. Trump never took accountability for his involvement; he even denied saying what we all heard on network TV.
Five people died during this attack on the Capitol. Something like this only happens in Third World countries, not the USA. But it has and it can never happen again.
We the people can stop this behavior by accepting that we can have our differences, but do not resort to violence. The results of an election should be accepted; Americans do not cheat. Dictators cheat.
As I watch the reactions of the Congress men and women and the Senators, they were hiding under chairs and decks in total fear. Now I wonder if they realized how children felt when an active shooter was walking through their hallways looking for victims.
This was the first time that Congress men and women and Senators have experienced this kind of fear. Our children have experienced this so many times; Sandy Hook Elementary, Stoneman Douglas High School, to mention a few. Now our schools are having active shooters drills; these drills are realistic and our children go to school wondering when it will happen at their school.
This mindset of dealing with anger with guns and clubs of any kind must stop.
Joseph Alviano
Sebring