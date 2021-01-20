The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of January gives angler the first quarter moon phase, which occurs today, and a winter weather forecast with plenty of bright sunshine and mostly ideal wind speeds, which switch direction daily.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will find their best success during the warmest periods of the day, with peak feeding occurring during the midday and pre-sunset hours. The early morning bite has been slow and this will continue to be the case — slow metabolism speeds produce slow feeding activity.
Ideal wind speeds will occur (6 to 10 mph) for the rest of the week. Southerly direction winds will occur Thursday, Friday, and maybe late Sunday, and if the extended forecast turns-out to be accurate Monday and Tuesday will produce southerly winds. Eighty-degree temperatures are forecast for seven days starting Friday. It this is the case, the bass spawn will stop regardless of a bright shining full moon next Thursday, Jan. 28.
Over the past few months, I’ve received several requests to provide artificial bait information in my weekly articles. Now….I have on occasion disclosed which baits I use to catch big bass and today will share that same information. As any regular readers of this column will tell you, I use three or four baits, big senko worms (7-inch Yum Dingers which are not produced anymore, however I still have about 100 or so left in my stockpile) the Medlock Double Brush Guard Jig, Johnson Weedless Gold Spoon, and any plastic creature baits which create heavy action at very slow speeds.
It should be noted however, unless the anglers perfects the bait presentation ‘exactly in the manner which bass are familiar with’…in the particular lake you’re using them…. that angler will come off the lake, believing they were lied to about the effectiveness of that bait.
Buck Perry once said, something like this….You go to the bait store and fish with that pretty bait, and I’ll use my knife to carve a bait from a tree branch, and catch more bass…it’s not the bait which catches bass, it’s the angler which accomplishes that.
You’re only as good as the failures you fix, so….what failures have you fixed lately? And if you can’t fix fishing failures…..just use shiners.
Best Fishing Days: Barometric pressure is dropping heavily today, which will cause fish to migrate deeper; moving to the deeper vegetation areas and away from the shallows — high fish adjustment rate today. And if the weather forecast is accurate, Friday a 10-mph south wind will cause an above-average fish adjustment rate as warm 80-degree conditions speed up feeding activity. It is possible Saturday could also produce fair to good fishing results as a temperatures peak in the late afternoon hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:03 p.m. and solar noon at 12:37 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and drops to a 2-3 rating until the weekend when the moon begins to enter into the solar energy path again.
The second major period occurs when the moon is overhead at 6:30 p.m. and the sunset at 5:57 p.m. A feed rating of 3-4 will be produced from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Daily this period remains centered on the sunset until the beginning of next week when the bright shining waxing full moon begins to trigger nighttime feeding when the moon is overhead.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the underfoot moon occurs at 6:09 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:17 a.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes with a feed rating that will improve as it occurs closer to the midday hours.
Prime Monthly Periods: Jan. 25-31, full moon; Feb. 8-14, new moon; Feb. 24-March 2, strong full moon; March 10-16, new moon; March 25-31, strong full moon; April 9-15, new moon; April 24-30, super full moon; May 8-14, new moon; May 23-29, super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open four inches and flowing a combined total of 440 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50 feet and the low level 38.50 feet. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.