The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of June gives anglers the period of weak lunar effect, which will last until the last quarter moon occurs this weekend. Daily lunar periods will have little positive effect on fish feeding patterns so you can expect the three solar periods to be the better times to go fishing.
As we get closer to the weekend the both the sunrise and sunset period will improve due to the underfoot and overhead lunar periods becoming stronger and occurring during the sunset and sunrise periods respectively.
With water temperatures climbing into the top of the ideal feeding range of 70 to 82 degrees at depths where fish hold (note in shallow lakes the high temperature of the day is well above eighty-two degrees on the surface) the early morning hours of 4-7 a.m. have much less dissolved oxygen (DO) levels in the water column.
When bass experience less than five parts per million DO levels their digestion rates drop enough to prohibit normal feeding activity. Therefore fish and especially bass, feed when DO rates are highest during the day. And that occurs after a full day of bright sunlight and within the healthy vegetation feeding areas of the lake.
The deeper the grass beds, the more fish will feed there during the hot summer months.
The weather forecast for the next five days promises a steady east wind at ideal fishing speeds of 8 to 10 mph. And the normal rainy season pattern of afternoon and evening thunderstorms with lightning…except Friday when the best fishing conditions will occur.
Anglers must adjust to the rainy season feeding pattern fish start developing by mid-June. Depths of 8 to 18 feet where grass beds are become the ‘summer homes’ of Florida freshwater fish. The deeper shoreline vegetation areas are the best shoreline feeding areas. And the bright sunny days produce the best feeding environment for fish to digest meals, and thus feed normally.
Learn how fish adjust to the summer rainy season weather and you’ll have success.
Best Fishing Days: The greatest atmospheric pressure movement over the next five days will be downward starting Friday during the late morning hours. An ideal fishing wind from the east will occur combined with an ideal ratio of fifty-fifty, clouds to sun. Expect fish to be moving toward the outside of vegetation areas and out to secondary structures, feeding as they migrate downward.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:59 p.m. and the sunset at 8:21 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 4 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and remains at a 3-4 rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 11:03 a.m. and solar noon at 1:26 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 3 from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and remains at a 3-rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23, new moon; Aug. 1-5, full moon; Aug. 16-21, new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
We are now in the season of “Lightning Strikes”. Lightning is a real threat for Florida anglers during the rainy season. Anglers should have an escape plan when they fish from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover.
If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds. But better yet, use a cell phone app which will alert you to lightning threats as storms develop overhead or nearby. And know your escape time to a safe place of cover. Time the escape plan and abandon fishing as early as possible…be smart and plan for ‘worst case scenarios’
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.12 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 38.25 feet for the high-level mark and 37.50 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be raised gradually starting July 1 and the high level parameter raised starting Aug. 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Wednesday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open an average of 3 feet, flowing a combined 2,500 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is 1.5 inches below the maximum level of 38.25 feet.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
