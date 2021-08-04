LAKE PLACID — It may seem unbelievable, but local fishermen say they have spotted a large bull shark in a lake near Lake Placid.
Glenn Lauren, of Lake Placid, fishes the bass lake several times a week. He saw the clues before the shark made its presence known last year. He has seen it multiple times since.
“You’re only talking about a small lake,” said Lauren, an avid bass angler who fishes the 220-acre lake that’s about 33 feet deep. “I came across her a year ago, when she was smaller. Something broke my 20-pound-test line, and I didn’t see what it was. I couldn’t figure out what it was in the shallow water.”
He saw medium-sized bass breaching in an attempt to get away from a predator. “I saw six or seven fish come out of the water and jump as high as they can go,” he said. “It happened in another part of the lake. Something made them jump.”
He then realized that the lake’s alligators had become a little scarce over time – just a theory.
It was after seeing its dorsal fin cut across the surface that he realized what it was: a bull shark – Carcharhinus leucas – which he believes is female; males don’t grow that large, he says.
The National Wildlife Federation says male bull sharks grow to seven feet; female bull sharks, 11 feet or longer.
“I have seen her several times since last year,” he said. “I was out in the boat and the next thing that happened ... I’ve never seen a fin like that. At first I thought it was a huge garfish.”
He saw the shark again when he was onshore, trying to get his boat on his trailer.
“It was close to shore and on its side, I could see it knew I was there. Someone must have released it in the lake.”
It may seem counterintuitive, but bull sharks can survive quite well in freshwater, thank you very much.
In June, 2014, a bull shark was found in Gleason Park’s pond near Indian Harbor Beach. In 2017, residents along the Hillsborough River reported seeing bull shark pups (check out YouTube) and the sharks made their way as far as Illinois by swimming up the Mississippi River.
But in a landlocked lake? Very possible; they are in Lake Nicaragua, according to biologists.
“Somebody had it in a fish tank and threw it in the lake,” Lauren said. “And she’s gotten big.
He said a friend of his saw the shark when the two of them fished together.
“When she came through, the water ‘parted for Moses,’ she was as big as my friend’s boat.”
That friend, Joe Fairfield of Sebring, confirmed Lauren’s account.
“I was on a boat with another guy, we were fishing in shallow grass,” Fairfield said. “I was looking toward the shore when the shark came from the left side of us, swam close to shore, then spun around and came back. It went down the side of the boat and went out into deeper water. It was at least 8 feet long.”
Fairfield, who volunteers at bass tournaments in the area, fishes the lake three or four times a week.
“In a period of more than a year, I have seen it close to a dozen times,” Fairfield said.
Lauren said he saw the shark as recently as last week.
“I was coming up one side of the lake in my boat and she came up with her dorsal fin. I’m shocked at the size of the dorsal, and her speed.”
He called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies to report the fish. Florida Fish & Wildlife Division called him back. A Fish and Wildlife official was to speak with a University of Florida shark expert, he said.
On Tuesday evening, as he cast his frog lure into the weeds near the lake’s dock, he spoke of his conflict.
“I don’t want her to be hurt, but kids swim in here from time to time. People jump in and it’s not good,” he said.
FWC officials have been to the lake to investigate, officer Brian Norris said. Though there are documented cases of bull sharks in freshwater golf course ponds and lakes, there isn’t a route to salt water at the lake, Norris said.
“After surveying the area, they did not find evidence to believe that a shark is living in the lake,” he said. “So while it is not impossible, due to the location of this particular lake, it is unlikely that a bull shark would be living there.”