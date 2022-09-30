SEBRING — Kyle Furphy, who was convicted of animal cruelty and resisting arrest without violence, may go to jail now that he’s violated his probation.

Furphy, 31, was arrested in June 2021 after a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy found two hungry and emaciated dogs on his property. One dog had banged its head against a small cage to escape and its injuries and extremely thin frame led an officer to handcuff Furphy.

