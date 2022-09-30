SEBRING — Kyle Furphy, who was convicted of animal cruelty and resisting arrest without violence, may go to jail now that he’s violated his probation.
Furphy, 31, was arrested in June 2021 after a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy found two hungry and emaciated dogs on his property. One dog had banged its head against a small cage to escape and its injuries and extremely thin frame led an officer to handcuff Furphy.
Another dog that the deputy let out of the cage walked into the yard and collapsed.
When asked when he’d last fed the dogs, Furphy told the deputy “it’s been a long time.” One dog was near starvation, its ribs protruding through its skin. Another dog had eye infections and other signs of malnutrition.
Furphy pleaded guilty and was put on a year’s probation in March. He could have received five years in Florida prison for each animal he abused.
After the Humane Society of Highlands County fed, watered and restored them to health, Furphy was ordered to reimburse the organization for shots, medicine and other care. Though Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ordered the recovered dogs returned to Furphy, a probation officer was to check on the animals regularly and contact a licensed veterinarian if he saw something wrong with the dogs.
Furphy was back in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing for allegedly violating his probation.
Furphy was arrested on Sept. 15 after a drug test found marijuana and cocaine in his system. If he pleads no contest to violating his probation or a judge determines he’s guilty of violating his probation after a hearing, he could be sentenced to at least five years.
He’s being held with no bond in the Highlands County Jail.