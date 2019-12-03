AVON PARK — Nothing says “welcome home” like a wagging tail and a pair of warm brown eyes or whisker kisses and furry snuggles. This holiday season make your house a fur-ever home by adopting a pet through an upcoming pet adoption event.
For the third year in a row, two local furry friendly organizations, Saunders Second Chances and Highlands County Animal Services, are teaming up to present Merry PAWSmas. This year’s pet adoption event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Highlands County Animal Services, 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring. There will be furry friends of all shapes, sizes, colors and ages looking for a warm and snuggly holiday fur-ever home.
Merry PAWsmas will also include fun kid activities, raffle prizes and giveaways, a great day to spend out and about. So bring a friend, a neighbor or two and let’s work together to give the gift of a fur-ever home. Please note that no outside pets are allowed per the Safety Rules of Highlands County Animal Services.
Saunders Second Chances partners with Highlands Animal Services with a mission is to enrich the lives of our furry little friends within our community and to assist Highlands County Animal Services fulfill its goal for pet adoptions to a Forever Loving Home by fostering four legged kids. This program is focused on raising funds while simultaneously raising awareness about adoptions and volunteering at Highlands County Animal Services. Through fostering and healing homeless animals, providing the highest quality of care while reducing costs on spays and neuters for those truly in need, Saunders Second Chances has become a vital link in the animal service community.
All adoption fees will be waived as a celebration with the new family as they give the gift of a fur-ever home. “We are all very excited about this year’s event and our hope is that we can help find as many quality homes as possible for the dogs and cats at Animal Services,” says Amanda Helton with Saunders Second Chances.
If you are not able to attend, you can still help: 1) adopt a furry friend, 2) share and spread the word about Merry PAWSmas and/or 3) make a tax-free donation to Veterinary Care Foundation to help us continue to provide health care and surgeries. Donations can be made at this event or online at www.vetcarefoundation.org and be sure to designate Saunders Veterinary Services for Saunders Second Chances to receive the donations. For more information on Merry PAWSmas or how you can help Saunders Second Chances, please contact Amanda Helton at 863-449-1327.
See more information on Saunders Second Chances on Facebook to support a great cause and to see friendly furry faces visit Merry PAWSmas (facebook.com/saunders2ndchances/) or Saunders Veterinary Services (facebook.com/saundersveterinarypage/).