LAKE PLACID — Cars, trucks and vans were lined up outside St. Francis of Assisi on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3. The occasion was the Blessing of the Animals. A total of 20 dogs and two cats took advantage of receiving a special blessing that they remain healthy.
The location was fitting because the patron saint of the church, St. Francis of Assisi, is also the patron saint of animals worldwide. Dr. Reverend Robin Reed was on hand to greet each furry critter and confer a blessing on them. She is the pastor of the church, having been ordained and installed on Aug. 14.
In addition to receiving the blessing, each animal was given a bag of treats, a medal to wear on its collar, and a signed certificate documenting the occasion.
One of the volunteers, Sam Mancuso, came up with some humor. He painstakingly built a replica of a fire hydrant and set it up alongside a sign he created that read ‘Relief Area.’ It sure looked real. Mancuso is a wood worker by trade and had fun making his hydrant.
Among the first pet owners to arrive for a blessing was Daniel Gonzalez-Quevedo, a lawyer from Sebring. He brought Gizmo and Oreo with him. They are specially bred Morkie’s – a combination of a Yorkie and a Maltese. Both are 3 years old and quite fluffy and friendly.
They were very cooperative when Reed said her prayer over them.
Another dog was Opal, a black and white, 10-year-old mixed breed. Opal was wearing a bandana and collar, so Reed was easily able to add a Holy medalion to that collar. This happy critter is owned by Loretta Johann, who happens to live just steps away from the church.
William Hodges, a newer parish member at St. Francis, brought a couple dogs and a cat. But it seems they don’t get along, so the cat had to stay in its travel container while it was given a blessing.
While the volunteers were expecting a larger turnout, they said that this is the first such event and hope it will be bigger next year. But those 20 dogs and two cats got a lot of attention and should feel blessed.
To add to the fanfare, Reed wore her priest’s stole along with a comical belt buckle with two metal Scotties on it.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church is at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid, just off U.S. 27. The phone number is 863-465-0051.