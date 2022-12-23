SEBRING — The holidays are meant for families. All animal lovers would tell you that animals are part of the family too. The animals at the Humane Society of Highlands County will be the guests of honor at the annual Christmas Breakfast beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
The public is invited to take part in the festivities at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. Guests can stay and interact with the animals while they eat. Judy Spiegel, president of the board of directors, said they get a great turnout for this Christmas event every year.
“We do this to make Christmas special for the animals that have to live here,” Spiegel said. “They don’t have a family to spend the holiday with.”
Visitors are asked to bring a dish of chicken and rice as a special meal for the dogs. The cats will be dining in high style on chicken only, as they’re watching their carbohydrate intake. Those cooking chicken for the cats cut the chicken up finely.
Those helpers who cannot make it to the shelter on Christmas Day can bring in the chicken and rice ahead of time. If you are bringing food before Christmas Eve, you may want to freeze it. Spiegel points out Ziploc gallon-sized bags work best because you can freeze them flat for more room in the freezer. Please do not use any spices, including salt and pepper, or broths in the cooking process. White or brown rice is acceptable.
There is no minimum or maximum to bring and nothing will go to waste. The animals appreciate leftovers.
Those who can’t bring goods are more than welcome to visit as well, and volunteers might be needed.
Each dog will receive new toys and treats. Treats should be items like pig ears and bully sticks. Please do not buy rawhide. The dog toys should be for “large dogs and durable,” Spiegel said.
Cat toys are welcome too. Toys can be dropped off ahead of time also.
Speaking of cats, guests can visit with them in the new Barbara and Tom Maire Cat Wellness Center. After the New Year, the Humane Society will host a grand opening for the center.
When Spiegel was asked what else the shelter wanted Santa to bring, she quickly answered.
“A veterinarian so that we can reopen our low cost clinic,” she said.
For more information, call 863-655-1522.