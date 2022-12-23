puppies

Dogs and cats, both large and small, will be enjoying a Christmas meal at the Humane Society of Highlands County.

SEBRING — The holidays are meant for families. All animal lovers would tell you that animals are part of the family too. The animals at the Humane Society of Highlands County will be the guests of honor at the annual Christmas Breakfast beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

The public is invited to take part in the festivities at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. Guests can stay and interact with the animals while they eat. Judy Spiegel, president of the board of directors, said they get a great turnout for this Christmas event every year.

