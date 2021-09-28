Animals deserve to be treated well
This past week, I noticed a very underweight and sickly looking cat around our home. This cat was not feral. I called it and it came toward me. I tried to no avail to get this poor animal stronger. I named him “Tigger.”
I decided Tigger needed more help than I could give him. I called Highlands Animal Control. To my surprise, they agreed to pick Tigger up. They were at my residence within the hour. They were very compassionate and caring toward me and toward Tigger. I was told I could check on Tigger the next day.
Unfortunately, Tigger had to be put down. He was just too sick. At least he wasn’t alone when he passed and is no longer suffering.
To the person that just dropped Tigger off to fend for himself, “Shame on you.” This sweet animal deserved better than that. Tigger was so weak, he couldn’t have fought off any predators.
Animals have feelings also and deserve to be treated well and not thrown out like garbage.
Again, thank you Animal Control for doing all you do.
Loretta Osburn
Sebring