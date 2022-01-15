SEBRING — The new year was rung in despite the loss of the legendary Betty White, who would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. The world lost a sassy actress and comedian, and the animal world lost one of its champions.
Shelters and rescues all over America are participating in a movement that has been dubbed #Betty White Challenge. Its origins are ambiguous but genuine as Betty White was well known for her love of animals, especially golden retrievers.
“Once someone has had the good fortune to share a true love affair with a golden retriever, one’s life and one’s outlook is never quite the same,” Betty White was quoted.
In celebration of White, who died Dec. 31, 2021, shelters are seeking gifts on her behalf. While there doesn’t seem to be any hard and fast rule, many posts suggest a $5 donation to a rescue in White’s name. Some larger shelters such as in Hillsborough, are waiving the adoption fee for 100 dogs and cats for the challenge.
Here in Highlands County, many of the shelters and rescues are participating in the challenge as well. The Humane Society of Highlands County is welcoming any donations. HSHC Board of Directors President Judy Spiegel said they will put any donations to helping spay or neuter public animals. Spiegel said the shelter was just asked to alter 14 cats. She said $5 per donation would be great, but whatever people could afford is a help.
“Betty White was a lover of animals,” Spiegel said. “She had it in her heart to help, especially shelter animals. She would have wanted this.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Lt. Clay Kinslow heard of the challenge. He said the county has set up a donation account so the animals can get what they need. When Animal Services first took over from animal control, any money that came in for animal services would go into a general county fund. The new account has given Animal Services the flexibility to use the funds for the animals.
Kinslow said in addition to funds, he really could use dry dog food and wet and dry cat food. Cat litter has been particularly hard to find lately.
Sebring Angels is doing well with the #BettyWhitechallenge. After posting their participation on Jan. 3, the shelter has raised $530 just for the challenge. The post shows 17 people contributed, making the contribution more than $30 per person. Denise Beauparlant said someone also donated an adoption.
“Betty White was beloved by all,” Beauparlant said. “”She was an animal lover. That’s for sure.”
PAWsitive Effects founders Steve and Gini Shevick are accepting donations as well. Donations to their nonprofit helps several local shelters and rescues they support. Donations can be made at PawsitiveEffects.org. Gini said nine shelter groups will be at Winter Tails, a pet adoption event on Jan. 22 at Stuart Park in Lake Placid. Donations can be made directly to the shelters.
Many shelters have secure online giving for convenience.