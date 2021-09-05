Anita M. Kilpatrick
Anita Mae Kilpatrick, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Jan. 25, 1931 in Greene, New York to Edgar and Gertrude (Denison) Collyer. She worked as a medical assistant, was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, Moose Lodge, American Legion, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1993, coming from Santer, South Carolina.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Linda (David) Prater of Geneva, New York, Peggy Lummuka of Newfield, New York, Patti (Dan) Gurney of Clearwater, Florida, and Nancy Griffen of Sebring, Florida. Surviving are also six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
