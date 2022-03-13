Anna J. Thompson
Anna Joyce Thompson, age 94, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at her home. She was born July 30, 1927 in Miami, Florida to Charles B. and Anna Alberta (Weatherly) Williams. She was a homemaker, member of Avon Park Church of Christ, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1973, coming from Illinois.
Anna is survived by her daughters, Deborah Curry of Anthony, Florida, Ann Bane (Charles) of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Chris Jordon (Randy) of Avon Park, Florida; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Thompson; sisters, Helen VanOstran and Molly “Bunny” Rawls, and brother, Charles R. Williams.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Bougainvillea Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com