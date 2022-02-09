SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 is enjoying an influx of new members. Annie Carr is one of those and has graciously given her time to the Lodge by serving dinners on Friday nights. As you can see by her smile, she is such a pleasure to be around and we are very grateful for her help.
Annie was born and raised in Canton, Ohio and moved to Sebring one year out of high school in 1998 to live with her half brother. In 2014 she married the love of her life, Greg, who is also an Elk, and they have two sons. Annie says one of the greatest joys of her life is to serve others. She has chosen a profession where she does just that (serving others) as she has worked for the past 12 years as an advisor for a financial services company.
Thank you, Annie, and we look forward to many more years of your smile!