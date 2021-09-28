Anniversary well celebrated
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, my husband and I went to Cody’s Restaurant to celebrate our 59th wedding anniversary. Several people waiting to be seated helped my husband get in the restaurant and get to our booth.
After we finished eating, we asked the waitress for our bill and she said it was taken care of, even the tip. She couldn’t tell us anything about the man who paid the bill.
We were absolutely shocked. What a wonderful kindness to do that for a stranger. We only wish we could say “thank you” in person, but instead, we will hope whoever was so generous will see this and know what a lift it gave us.
Nelson and Joan Tederous
Sebring