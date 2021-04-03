AVON PARK — The 10th Annual Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival is set for Saturday, April 24 in Donaldson Park on Lake Verona. The popular festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with music, vendors, food and fun. The entertainment is the rousing bluegrass band, Hwy 41 South, who have played at the past three festivals.
There will be the traditional barbecue chicken dinners prepared by the Avon Park Champions Club, the Signature Blueberry Lemonade, and freshly picked blueberries from Barben Fruit. Plans are to have blueberry bushes for sale as well.
Vendors sell only original arts and crafts, jewelry, leather goods, hand-sewn gifts, special items for dogs and dolls, cottage industry jams, jellies and pickles by Jane Klein of Zolfo Springs.
The outdoor festival will follow CDC guidelines and provide masks for any who want them, hand sanitizer and urge social distancing as folks move throughout the park.
“We are excited to host our 10th Annual Festival and want to provide a family friendly and safe event for our community,” stated Alice Oldham and Chet Brojek from the Rotary Club who will co-direct the event.