SEBRING — Sebring celebrated the golden era of their 1920’s heritage on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the 38th Annual Roaring 20’s Festival. Vendor booths surrounded Circle Park as did food trucks and antique cars. The weather was bright, sunny and warm, making it a perfect day to take a stroll back in time.
Some of the many items shoppers could purchase included jams, jellies, Bourbon nuts, purses, wine glasses, photography, woodworking, jewelry, candles, soaps, clothing, homemade cakes, honey, spices and many other arts and craft items.
Marge Dillon and Karen Wilson were shopping at the ‘Handcrafted Bags by Pamela” booth. There were purses and handbags of all kinds available. “This is the first booth we stopped at and we can’t get past it! So many nice things to look at.”
Beautiful jewelry sets caught the eye of Nora Lambiotte and Brenda Kidd. Kidd tried one set on to see if she liked it. “There’s so much to see, but we’re just looking, so far.”
Chuck Rice, with Sky Brite, Inc., had a very interesting booth with his unique woodworking designs.
“I use about 30 different types of wood in my designs. I go up to New York and cut the wood I want to use and ship it here where I make all of these designs at home.”
Antique car enthusiasts were not disappointed, as vintage autos were lined up on the Circle for people to enjoy. There was a pristine 1928 Model A Ford that got a lot of attention from passers-by.
The ‘Traveling Krafter’ booth had plastic wine glasses, perfect for enjoying your beverage out by the pool. Kathy Kitts and Gwen Farver were browsing. “We’re just enjoying the beautiful day and doing some shopping.”
Kitts is from Michigan and Farver is from Illinois, so this weather is a perfect change for them.
Many people visited the Bremmer Pottery store on the Circle. Sadly, they are going out of business, but this did provide many good deals for shoppers during the festival.
Rita Wharton and her friend Nora Lambiotte were looking at dresses and skirts in one of the booths. Both ladies are here from Virginia. “We come every year for the festival. This is our 10th year and we always plan to come down here for the month of February.”
People were sitting in the park listening to big band music while enjoying a treat from one of the food trucks.
Rey and Kathy Quintanilla were having some ice cream to cool off as the day grew quite warm in the afternoon. They were there with their dog, Odin. “Hot day, cool ice cream!”
While the festival was not quite as large as pre-COVID, it was much larger than it has been. It’s great to see some of our favorite local events starting to get close to what our ‘normal’ was.