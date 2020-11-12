AVON PARK — Tropical Storm ETA shifted far enough west, allowing Highlands County to have some decent weather for the annual Veterans Day parade on Main Street in Avon Park. The festivities were scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., but were slightly delayed.
Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States that is observed on Nov. 11th every year. It is the day we honor our military veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces.
An Act approved in 1938 made Nov. 11th a legal holiday. In 1954, it became a day to honor all American veterans.
Some people confuse Memorial Day with Veterans Day. Memorial Day is the day where we pay tribute to those who died serving in the military. Veterans Day is when we honor all who served in the military.
“The Veterans Service Council of Highlands County sponsored the event and encouraged veteran groups to attend, “said Glenn West of Military Officers Association of America. “This year is different; instead of the citizens doing the parade for veterans, the veterans are doing the parade for the city.”
“We always participate as an organization, as we should,” said Mike Borders, local chapter president and statewide president of MOAA. “We love our veterans. Highlands County is very special as we have a very high concentration of veterans here.”
The parade route began on Museum Avenue and moved west down Main Street, turning at Donaldson Park before ending at the War Dog Memorial in front of the Community Center.
The lead float honors went to a replica of the USS Samuel B. Roberts DE-413 and a 17-foot model of the USS Enterprise CV-6, which are on display in the Military Sea Museum in Sebring.
Chief, a handsome white dog, brought his friends, the Navy ladies (Sarah Carter, Robin Carney and Shannon Burrows) to the parade.
Pete Ruiz, U.S. Army, and his friends Midnight, U.S. Army, and Chadwick, U.S. Air Force, rode their motorcycles in the parade.
“We’re here to support our fallen and those veterans who are here now. God bless them all and the USA,” Ruiz said.
“We want to thank our corporate sponsor, Chip Boring with RE/MAX Realty Plus,” West said.
After the parade, everyone gathered at the Avon Park Community Center to enjoy a social lunch, “You Served Us, Now We Serve You.” Veterans received their lunch for free while guests paid just $5. All money from the event went towards the Michael J. Feeney Veterans of Tomorrow Grant. The meal consisted of roast pork, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, desert and a beverage.
Those who spoke at the event included Fred Arbelo (Military Order of the Purple Heart), Denise Williams (Highlands County Veterans Service Officer), Harry Marsh (president of the Veterans Council) and Anna Marie Feeney (Battle of the Bands). The guest speaker was Lieutenant Colonel Steven C. Thomas (commander of the Avon Park Bombing Range).
The event was presented by the Veterans Council of Highlands County and the Battle of the Bands.